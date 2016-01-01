See All Podiatric Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Erum Roopani, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Erum Roopani, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
0.0 (0)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Erum Roopani, DPM

Dr. Erum Roopani, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. 

Dr. Roopani works at Ibn Sina Foundation in Houston, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Roopani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ibn Sina Foundation
    11226 S WILCREST DR, Houston, TX 77099 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 620-0610

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Roopani?

Photo: Dr. Erum Roopani, DPM
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Erum Roopani, DPM?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Roopani to family and friends

Dr. Roopani's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Roopani

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Erum Roopani, DPM.

About Dr. Erum Roopani, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatric Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1902224454
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Roopani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Roopani works at Ibn Sina Foundation in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Roopani’s profile.

Dr. Roopani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roopani.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roopani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roopani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Erum Roopani, DPM?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.