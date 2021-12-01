See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Louisville, KY
Dr. Ervin Anaya, MD

Critical Care Medicine
3.2 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ervin Anaya, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Louisville, KY. They graduated from Universidad Mayor De San Simon, Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange, Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Hospital.

Dr. Anaya works at Stoler Lloyd Horowitz Anderson & Haller Pllc in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stoler Lloyd Horowitz Anderson & Haller Pllc
    4003 Kresge Way Ste 312, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 222-8630

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health La Grange
  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Norton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pleural Effusion
Partial Lung Collapse
Lung Cancer
Pleural Effusion
Partial Lung Collapse
Lung Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal or Rectal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bile Duct Cancer
Biliary Atresia
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Empyema
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Varices
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Cancer
Lymphangioma
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Pancreatic Cancer
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation
Pyloric Stenosis
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Traumatic Brain Injury
Ulcerative Colitis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 01, 2021
    Very knowledgeable, up to date with new treatments and explains things well! I really like his personality and take's pride in finding out works best for you!
    Kimberly J — Dec 01, 2021
    About Dr. Ervin Anaya, MD

    • Critical Care Medicine
    • English
    • 1841337219
    Education & Certifications

    • Universidad Mayor De San Simon, Facultad De Ciencias De La Salud
    • Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ervin Anaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anaya works at Stoler Lloyd Horowitz Anderson & Haller Pllc in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Anaya’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Anaya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anaya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.