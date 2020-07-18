Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ervin Brown, MD
Overview of Dr. Ervin Brown, MD
Dr. Ervin Brown, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER.
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
Ut MD Anderson Cancer Center1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-6161
MD Anderson Cancer Center1400 PRESSLER ST, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 792-2991
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Best surgery ever! He sang Dream a little dream as I drifted off, left no visible scar and my port works perfectly. I want him to sing to me at any/all future surgeries.
About Dr. Ervin Brown, MD
- General Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
Dr. Brown accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Port Placements or Replacements and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
