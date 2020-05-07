See All General Surgeons in Evanston, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Ervin Denham, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ervin Denham, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.

Dr. Denham works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL with other offices in Gurnee, IL and Vernon Hills, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    1000 Central St Ste 800, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-2503
    Gurnee Ambulatory Care Center
    7900 Rollins Rd, Gurnee, IL 60031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1700
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    225 N Milwaukee Ave # 1500, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1700
    Northshore University Health System
    2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-4120

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital
  • Glenbrook Hospital
  • Highland Park Hospital
  • Skokie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Lipomas
Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Lipomas

Inguinal Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Incisional Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Ventral Hernia
Abscess
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Barrett's Esophagus
Brain Injury
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Cyst
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gallbladder Diseases
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Ischemic Colitis
Leukemia
  • View other providers who treat Leukemia
Leukemia, T-Cell, Acute
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pediatric Obesity
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Pyloric Stenosis
Rib Fracture
Secondary Malignancies
Skin Lesion
Thyroid Nodule
Traumatic Brain Injury
Ulcerative Colitis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 07, 2020
    Dr. Denham is one of the best Doctors I’ve ever come across and believe me I have seen my fair share! He is compassionate and sympathetic. He does not speak down to you or use medical terms to lose you along the way. He smiles, he listens, and made me feel comfortable. Before surgery the office gave me a list of things I needed to fulfill before surgery and kept in touch with me weekly to make sure I was doing well and if I had questions. The availability of groups sessions, and the people I met there were always very kind and caring, I felt so comfortable for the first time in my life that I was able to open up. I can go on forever but you won’t know till you schedule with him and his staff. I’m very happy I found him!
    K — May 07, 2020
    About Dr. Ervin Denham, MD

    General Surgery
    30 years of experience
    English
    1881658193
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Medical Education
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ervin Denham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Denham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Denham has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Denham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

