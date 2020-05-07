Overview

Dr. Ervin Denham, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Denham works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL with other offices in Gurnee, IL and Vernon Hills, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia, Umbilical Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.