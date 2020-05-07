Dr. Ervin Denham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ervin Denham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ervin Denham, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Locations
NorthShore University HealthSystem1000 Central St Ste 800, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-2503
Gurnee Ambulatory Care Center7900 Rollins Rd, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 570-1700
NorthShore University HealthSystem225 N Milwaukee Ave # 1500, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 570-1700
Northshore University Health System2650 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-4120
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Denham is one of the best Doctors I’ve ever come across and believe me I have seen my fair share! He is compassionate and sympathetic. He does not speak down to you or use medical terms to lose you along the way. He smiles, he listens, and made me feel comfortable. Before surgery the office gave me a list of things I needed to fulfill before surgery and kept in touch with me weekly to make sure I was doing well and if I had questions. The availability of groups sessions, and the people I met there were always very kind and caring, I felt so comfortable for the first time in my life that I was able to open up. I can go on forever but you won’t know till you schedule with him and his staff. I’m very happy I found him!
About Dr. Ervin Denham, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1881658193
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
