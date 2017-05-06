Overview

Dr. Ervin Epstein Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.



Dr. Epstein Jr works at Ervin H Epstein Jr MD in Oakland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.