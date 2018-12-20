Dr. Teper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ervin Teper, MD
Overview of Dr. Ervin Teper, MD
Dr. Ervin Teper, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Teper's Office Locations
Maimonides Medical Center745 64th St Ste 4, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 283-7770Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
he is very kind and professional a Doctor, i would like very recommend this doctor)
About Dr. Ervin Teper, MD
- Urology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1609030220
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Teper accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teper works at
Dr. Teper has seen patients for Phimosis, Balanoposthitis and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Teper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.