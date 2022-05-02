See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Erwin Kruger, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.7 (35)
Map Pin Small Phoenix, AZ
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Erwin Kruger, MD

Dr. Erwin Kruger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Kruger works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kruger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix - Neuro
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 674-5895
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Skin Grafts
Bedsores
Wound Repair
Skin Grafts
Bedsores

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 02, 2022
    Dr E. Kruger not only saved my brothers leg, from amputation, He also saved his life. My brother was told by an ER physician, at KRMC ( in Kingman, Az.) that she would not treat him, he was going to die. (My brother is an X heroin user ) I am a retired LPN, and 71 years old, and had never heard of anyone saying that to a patient Later on,that month, he was air lifted to Mayo Clinic in Phoenix in septic shock. I thank Jesus that Dr. Erwin Kruger , our Hero , got involved!! He worked on my brother, did 7 procedures, He would not give up. From ankle to knee, most of the outer skin was necrotic. Dr Kruger did not care that my brother used drugs in the past, did not give a 2nt thought to insurance, Aetna would not pay over 55%. As if that is not enough, This Doctor from Heavens Gate, Always make you feel as if you were part of his family. Always a warm sincere greeting, with a smile. His parents need to write a "How to..." book. This world needs more like him. Ty
    Cira Claypool — May 02, 2022
    About Dr. Erwin Kruger, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1174707780
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erwin Kruger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kruger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kruger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kruger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kruger works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Kruger’s profile.

    Dr. Kruger has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kruger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kruger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kruger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kruger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kruger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

