Overview of Dr. Erwin Kruger, MD

Dr. Erwin Kruger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Kruger works at Mayo Clinic - Arizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.