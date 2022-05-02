Dr. Erwin Kruger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kruger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erwin Kruger, MD
Overview of Dr. Erwin Kruger, MD
Dr. Erwin Kruger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.
Dr. Kruger's Office Locations
Phoenix - Neuro5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 674-5895Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kruger?
Dr E. Kruger not only saved my brothers leg, from amputation, He also saved his life. My brother was told by an ER physician, at KRMC ( in Kingman, Az.) that she would not treat him, he was going to die. (My brother is an X heroin user ) I am a retired LPN, and 71 years old, and had never heard of anyone saying that to a patient Later on,that month, he was air lifted to Mayo Clinic in Phoenix in septic shock. I thank Jesus that Dr. Erwin Kruger , our Hero , got involved!! He worked on my brother, did 7 procedures, He would not give up. From ankle to knee, most of the outer skin was necrotic. Dr Kruger did not care that my brother used drugs in the past, did not give a 2nt thought to insurance, Aetna would not pay over 55%. As if that is not enough, This Doctor from Heavens Gate, Always make you feel as if you were part of his family. Always a warm sincere greeting, with a smile. His parents need to write a "How to..." book. This world needs more like him. Ty
About Dr. Erwin Kruger, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174707780
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kruger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kruger accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kruger using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kruger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kruger has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kruger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kruger speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kruger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kruger.
