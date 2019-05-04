Dr. Erwin Mangubat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mangubat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erwin Mangubat, MD
Overview of Dr. Erwin Mangubat, MD
Dr. Erwin Mangubat, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbia, SC.
Dr. Mangubat's Office Locations
Palmetto Health-USC Neurosurgery3 Richland Medical Park Dr, Columbia, SC 29203 Directions (803) 434-8323
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
- Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mangubat?
Dr, Mangubat is the very best!! Very caring and took time to explain to me what was going on and he is a very good listener. (which you don't find many physicians that will listen these days) The staff is wonderful! I can't say enough about him or his staff. I was blessed to have them on my side!
About Dr. Erwin Mangubat, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1285890046
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mangubat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mangubat accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mangubat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mangubat has seen patients for Subdural Hemorrhage, Cerebral Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mangubat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mangubat. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mangubat.
