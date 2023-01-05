Dr. Erwin Winkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Winkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erwin Winkel, MD
Dr. Erwin Winkel, MD is an Urology Specialist in The Woodlands, TX. They completed their residency with Baylor University Medical Center|UAMS Medical Center
North Houston Urology9319 Pinecroft Dr Ste 210, The Woodlands, TX 77380 Directions (281) 417-4788Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Specialty Associates of West Houston, PLLC - Urology17070 Red Oak Dr Ste 200, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 805-3442Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Tops Surgical Specialty Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Cool guy…tell like it is guy which I appreciate!
- Urology
- English
- 1093874331
- Baylor University Medical Center|UAMS Medical Center
- Urology
