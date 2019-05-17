Dr. Vucic accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esad Vucic, MD
Overview
Dr. Esad Vucic, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They graduated from Eberhard-Karls Universitat and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.
Dr. Vucic works at
Locations
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center201 Lyons Ave, Newark, NJ 07112 Directions (973) 926-7852
Ironbound Medical & Dental Center92 Ferry St # 96, Newark, NJ 07105 Directions (973) 803-4510
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am Very Satisfied with EVERYTHING! Keep doing what you are doing cant wait to see him in a few months! I recommend DR.V. The Staff are amazing i love everything i definetly will recommend my friends over
About Dr. Esad Vucic, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1508190786
Education & Certifications
- St Lukes-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- SUNY Downstate Medical/ University Hosp of Brooklyn
- Eberhard-Karls Universitat
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vucic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vucic has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vucic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Vucic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vucic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vucic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vucic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.