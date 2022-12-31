Overview

Dr. Esam Baryun, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Baryun works at St Marys Medical Center Inc in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.