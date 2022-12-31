Dr. Esam Baryun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baryun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Esam Baryun, MD
Overview
Dr. Esam Baryun, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Baryun works at
Locations
St Marys Medical Center Inc2900 1st Ave, Huntington, WV 25702 Directions (304) 399-7548
University Cardiovascular Services2828 1st Ave Ste 200, Huntington, WV 25702 Directions (304) 697-1166
Cabell Huntington Hospital1340 Hal Greer Blvd, Huntington, WV 25701 Directions (304) 399-7548
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is one of the best. He saved my life with his work.
About Dr. Esam Baryun, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1962504829
Education & Certifications
- Marshall University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baryun works at
Dr. Baryun has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baryun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
