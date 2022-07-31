Dr. Omeish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esam Omeish, MD
Overview of Dr. Esam Omeish, MD
Dr. Esam Omeish, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Dr. Omeish works at
Dr. Omeish's Office Locations
Alexandria Surgery4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 220, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 360-9700
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Extremely competent, caring, solved my issue on first visit, sense of humor, great surgeon, explained things so you can understand it, super surgeon
About Dr. Esam Omeish, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Omeish accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Omeish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Omeish has seen patients for Appendicitis and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Omeish on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Omeish speaks Arabic and Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Omeish. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omeish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Omeish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Omeish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.