Overview of Dr. Esam Omeish, MD

Dr. Esam Omeish, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.



Dr. Omeish works at Prem Manchanda MD in Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Appendicitis and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.