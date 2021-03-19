See All Psychiatrists in Paramus, NJ
Dr. Esha Khoshnu, MD

Psychiatry
1.5 (31)
Map Pin Small Paramus, NJ
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Esha Khoshnu, MD

Dr. Esha Khoshnu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SIR SALIMULLAH MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Khoshnu works at Maven Center in Paramus, NJ with other offices in West Caldwell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khoshnu's Office Locations

    Maven Center
    4 FOREST AVE, Paramus, NJ 07652 (201) 224-5200
    1129 Bloomfield Ave Ste 212, West Caldwell, NJ 07006 (973) 575-1107

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Opioid Dependence
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 19, 2021
    I Think Dr. Eska Khoshnu is the Best. She Was Always there for me when I Needed her. I Would Definately Recommend her to friends and family I Was seeing her for 15 years She is the Best. She has always been there for me. I Cannot say enough about her.
    Susan Ebler — Mar 19, 2021
    About Dr. Esha Khoshnu, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689775942
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SIR SALIMULLAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Esha Khoshnu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khoshnu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khoshnu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khoshnu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khoshnu has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khoshnu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Khoshnu. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khoshnu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khoshnu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khoshnu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

