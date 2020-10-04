Dr. Eskender Getachew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Getachew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eskender Getachew, MD
Overview of Dr. Eskender Getachew, MD
Dr. Eskender Getachew, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio at Toledo.
Regional Neurology and Sleep Medicine Institute9039 Antares Ave Fl 3, Columbus, OH 43240 Directions (614) 987-7977
Dr. Getachew is the best! I lived three years with chronic nausea and saw a surgeon, family doctor, and a gastroenterologist. Dr. Getachew is the only one who figured out I was suffering with abdominal migraines.
About Dr. Eskender Getachew, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Amharic, German and Somali
- 1033177571
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic Florida Hospital
- Medical College of Ohio at Toledo
- C.C.C. College, Cleveland, Oh
Dr. Getachew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Getachew accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Getachew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Getachew speaks Amharic, German and Somali.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Getachew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Getachew.
