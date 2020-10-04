Overview of Dr. Eskender Getachew, MD

Dr. Eskender Getachew, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio at Toledo.



Dr. Getachew works at Regional Neurology and Sleep Medicine Institute in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.