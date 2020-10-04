See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Columbus, OH
Dr. Eskender Getachew, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.1 (40)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eskender Getachew, MD

Dr. Eskender Getachew, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Ohio at Toledo.

Dr. Getachew works at Regional Neurology and Sleep Medicine Institute in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Getachew's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Regional Neurology and Sleep Medicine Institute
    9039 Antares Ave Fl 3, Columbus, OH 43240 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 987-7977

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Neurological Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Central Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Hypersomnia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuro-Muscular Conditions Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
REM Sleep Behavior Disorder Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eskender Getachew, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Amharic, German and Somali
    • 1033177571
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    • Cleveland Clinic Florida Hospital
    • Medical College of Ohio at Toledo
    • C.C.C. College, Cleveland, Oh
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eskender Getachew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Getachew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Getachew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Getachew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Getachew works at Regional Neurology and Sleep Medicine Institute in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. Getachew’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Getachew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Getachew.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Getachew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Getachew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

