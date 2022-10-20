Overview

Dr. Esmail Elwazir, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.



Dr. Elwazir works at Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.