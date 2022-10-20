Dr. Esmail Elwazir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elwazir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Esmail Elwazir, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Esmail Elwazir, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Texas Digestive Disease Consultants3417 Gaston Ave Ste 800, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 323-8500
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
The whole procedure was organized, on tiime and stress free. Nurses great.
About Dr. Esmail Elwazir, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1598741944
- U Tex SW
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Elwazir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elwazir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elwazir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elwazir has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elwazir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Elwazir speaks Arabic.
135 patients have reviewed Dr. Elwazir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elwazir.
