Dr. Esmat Mustafa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Esmat Mustafa, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Arizona Kidney Disease and Hypertension Center8415 N Pima Rd Ste 150, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (602) 559-5770
Albert P Pepka MD16620 N 40th St Ste B4, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 559-5770
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Excellent care, Excellent staff and doctor.
- English, Arabic
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
Dr. Mustafa has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mustafa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
