Overview of Dr. Esmat Mustafa, MD

Dr. Esmat Mustafa, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Mustafa works at Arizona Kidney Disease & Hypertension Center in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.