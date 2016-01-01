Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esmeralda Park, MD
Overview of Dr. Esmeralda Park, MD
Dr. Esmeralda Park, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL.
AMITA Health Medical Group Neurosurgery Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd Ste 2400, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 981-3630Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Esmeralda Park, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park has seen patients for Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
