Overview of Dr. Esohe Ohuoba, MD

Dr. Esohe Ohuoba, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kingwood, TX.



Dr. Ohuoba works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group in Kingwood, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.