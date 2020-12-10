Dr. Pedro Llaneza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Llaneza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pedro Llaneza, MD
Overview
Dr. Pedro Llaneza, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and South Miami Hospital.
Locations
Pedro P. Llaneza M.D., P.A9195 SW 72nd St Ste 120, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 274-7334Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Llaneza has been my Gastroenteriologist for more than 15 years. Very professional and knowledgeable, he is one of the best doctor I ever had. Staff is wonderful. Plenty of parking.
About Dr. Pedro Llaneza, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649236670
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Vanderbilt Univ Med Ctr, Gastroenterology Mt Carmel Med Ctr, Internal Medicine
- Mt Carmel Hosp
- Pontificia Universidad Catolica Madre Y Maestra
- Catholic University of Mother And Maestra (Pucmm) / Faculty of Health Science
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
