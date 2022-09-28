Dr. Esperanza Salazar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salazar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Esperanza Salazar, MD
Overview of Dr. Esperanza Salazar, MD
Dr. Esperanza Salazar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center and St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.
Dr. Salazar's Office Locations
-
1
Pueblo Ear & Nose Throat Spclts1218 S PUEBLO BLVD, Pueblo, CO 81005 Directions (719) 566-1277
-
2
Parkview Medical Center Inc.400 W 16th St, Pueblo, CO 81003 Directions (719) 584-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Medical Center
- St. Mary-Corwin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Dr. Salazar attended to my infection both in the hospital setting and in the OR. She was super-communicative and made great decisions. Kudos to her wonderful team who went out of their way to help me, including coming in on a holiday for dressing changes. She is extremely skillful as a surgeon and her postoperative care went above and beyond expectations. She is caring, personable and professional at the same time and I would recommend my friends to visit with her any day
About Dr. Esperanza Salazar, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Salazar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salazar accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salazar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salazar has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Nosebleed and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salazar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Salazar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salazar.
