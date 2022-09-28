Overview of Dr. Esperanza Salazar, MD

Dr. Esperanza Salazar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center and St. Mary-Corwin Hospital.



Dr. Salazar works at Pueblo Ear & Nose Throat Spclts in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Nosebleed and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.