Overview of Dr. Esrafil Abedi, MD

Dr. Esrafil Abedi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Abedi works at Dr. Esrafil Abedi in Laguna Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.