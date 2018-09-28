Dr. Esrafil Abedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Esrafil Abedi, MD
Overview of Dr. Esrafil Abedi, MD
Dr. Esrafil Abedi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Abedi works at
Dr. Abedi's Office Locations
Dr Ali Tabatabai MD Inc. A Professional Medical Corp.23961 Calle de la Magdalena Ste 430, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 470-0600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excelent services
About Dr. Esrafil Abedi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 53 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1093794604
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Abedi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abedi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abedi has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abedi speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Abedi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abedi.
