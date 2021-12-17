Dr. Aghel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Essam Aghel, MD
Overview of Dr. Essam Aghel, MD
Dr. Essam Aghel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Aghel works at
Dr. Aghel's Office Locations
-
1
Diligent Medical Care Pllc4038 Gap Rd Ste 101, Knoxville, TN 37912 Directions (865) 689-5757
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aghel?
Dr Aghel is a very knowledgeable man and has helped me and my wife with several health issues that we have. He is kind and empathetic Doctor who treats you as a person.
About Dr. Essam Aghel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1184651481
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aghel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aghel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aghel works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Aghel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aghel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aghel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aghel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.