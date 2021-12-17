See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Essam Aghel, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (18)
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Essam Aghel, MD

Dr. Essam Aghel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Aghel works at Diligent Medical Care in Knoxville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aghel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Diligent Medical Care Pllc
    4038 Gap Rd Ste 101, Knoxville, TN 37912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 689-5757

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Joint Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoarthritis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Essam Aghel, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184651481
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aghel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Aghel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Aghel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aghel works at Diligent Medical Care in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Aghel’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Aghel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aghel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aghel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aghel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

