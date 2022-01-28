Dr. Essam Elkady, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elkady is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Essam Elkady, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Essam Elkady, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Golden Valley Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Ferrell Duncan Clinic Pulmonology3800 S National Ave Ste 510, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
- Golden Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Essam Elkady, MD
- English, Arabic
- 1124125190
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elkady accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elkady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elkady speaks Arabic.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Elkady. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elkady.
