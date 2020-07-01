Dr. Essam Taymour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taymour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Essam Taymour, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They graduated from University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Taymour's Office Locations
www.gynobmedgroup.com3550 Linden Ave Ste 1, Long Beach, CA 90807 Directions (562) 595-5331
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Taymour has been my doctor for 28 years. I trust him with my life.He’s caring, takes the appropriate time with his patients and would never recommend a treatment or a procedure that you don’t need. He gives you lots of options and is always available when needed. He’s very knowledgeable and very clear. Has a lot of patience when it comes to explaining what needs to be done. The office staff is wonderful. I couldn’t have asked for more! Thank you Dr. Taymour and Staff! I really appreciate your work, your care and your dedication!!! I hope you never retire!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic
- 1306985445
Education & Certifications
- Upstate Med Center
- Geisinger Med Center
- Downstate Med Center
- University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
