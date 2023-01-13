Dr. Essie Kueberuwa Yates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kueberuwa Yates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Essie Kueberuwa Yates, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Imperial College London and is affiliated with Broward Health Medical Center, Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Yates Institute Fort Lauderdale717 SE 2nd St Ste 100, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301 Directions (954) 463-5208Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Medical Center
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caprock Healthplans
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Meridian Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Yates was excellent. She was very friendly and made me feel very welcome in her institution. I was formerly a triple D cup size and transformed into a B/C cup. I feel so much more comfortable in my body with my new B/C cup size. Thank you so much, Dr. Yates. You literally changed my life.
About Dr. Essie Kueberuwa Yates, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Imperial College London
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kueberuwa Yates has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kueberuwa Yates accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kueberuwa Yates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kueberuwa Yates speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kueberuwa Yates. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kueberuwa Yates.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kueberuwa Yates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kueberuwa Yates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.