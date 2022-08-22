Dr. Esteban Cheng-Ching, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheng-Ching is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Esteban Cheng-Ching, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Neurology. They graduated from RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NUCLEAR MEDICINE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital South, Miami Valley Hospital North, Upper Valley Medical Center, Atrium Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic and Miami Valley Hospital.
Clinical Neuroscience Institute at Miami Valley Hospital30 E Apple St Ste 5254, Dayton, OH 45409 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Atrium Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Miami Valley Hospital
Good doctor, explains things well.
- Vascular Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic
- RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NUCLEAR MEDICINE
- Vascular Neurology
