Dr. Esteban Escolar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Esteban Escolar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Columbia University Division of Cardiology at Mount Sinai Medical Center4300 Alton Rd # 2070, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2690
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Escolar is a great doctor, very concerned about my healt , I recommend to my family and friends
About Dr. Esteban Escolar, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- University of Buenos Aires - Sanatorio Mitre
- Washington Hospital Center
- Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Escolar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Escolar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Escolar has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Escolar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Escolar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Escolar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Escolar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Escolar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.