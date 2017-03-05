See All Vascular Surgeons in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Esteban Henao, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (10)
Map Pin Small Albuquerque, NM
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Esteban Henao, MD

Dr. Esteban Henao, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Heart Hospital Of New Mexico, Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Henao works at New Mexico Heart Institute in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Henao's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Mexico Heart Institute
    502 ELM ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 841-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heart Hospital Of New Mexico
  • Lovelace Medical Center
  • Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Aortic Dilation Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic-Iliac Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Body Tumor Chevron Icon
Carotid Bruit Chevron Icon
Carotid Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Extracranial Carotid Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
May-Thurner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Pelvic Congestion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Benesys
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 05, 2017
    After three failed vascular surgeries for SVC syndrome in 4 months – two at UNMH and one at Mayo Clinic in Rochester – I was fortunately referred to Dr. Henao. He exposed an anatomic anomaly in the SVC that the three other surgeons had missed. He placed a stent to correct the problem and two months after meeting Dr. Henao I am once again able to pursue a full, active life. Thank you Dr. Henao for providing world-class vascular surgery right here in New Mexico!
    CH in Rio Rancho, NM — Mar 05, 2017
    About Dr. Esteban Henao, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1881653277
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College of Medicine, DeBakey Department of Surgery
    Residency
    • Texas Tech Health Sciences Center
    Internship
    • Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Esteban Henao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Henao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Henao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Henao works at New Mexico Heart Institute in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Dr. Henao’s profile.

    Dr. Henao has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Henao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

