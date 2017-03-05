Dr. Esteban Henao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Esteban Henao, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Heart Hospital Of New Mexico, Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.
New Mexico Heart Institute502 ELM ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 841-1000
- Heart Hospital Of New Mexico
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Presbyterian Hospital
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
After three failed vascular surgeries for SVC syndrome in 4 months – two at UNMH and one at Mayo Clinic in Rochester – I was fortunately referred to Dr. Henao. He exposed an anatomic anomaly in the SVC that the three other surgeons had missed. He placed a stent to correct the problem and two months after meeting Dr. Henao I am once again able to pursue a full, active life. Thank you Dr. Henao for providing world-class vascular surgery right here in New Mexico!
- Baylor College of Medicine, DeBakey Department of Surgery
- Texas Tech Health Sciences Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Dr. Henao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henao has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Henao speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Henao. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henao.
