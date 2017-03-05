Overview of Dr. Esteban Henao, MD

Dr. Esteban Henao, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Heart Hospital Of New Mexico, Lovelace Medical Center and Presbyterian Hospital.



Dr. Henao works at New Mexico Heart Institute in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.