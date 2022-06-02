Dr. Estela Thano, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Estela Thano, DO
Overview
Dr. Estela Thano, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Cape Coral, FL. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Thano works at
Locations
Lee Pain Management708 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 7, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 424-3660
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best Dr
About Dr. Estela Thano, DO
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Thano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thano works at
Dr. Thano has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Thano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thano.
