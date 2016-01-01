Dr. Carandang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Estelita Carandang, MD
Overview of Dr. Estelita Carandang, MD
Dr. Estelita Carandang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vallejo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sutter Solano Medical Center.
Dr. Carandang works at
Dr. Carandang's Office Locations
Bay Area Retina Associates Medical Group1460 N Camino Alto Ste 109, Vallejo, CA 94589 Directions (707) 552-7421
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Solano Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Estelita Carandang, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 57 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1255473757
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Carandang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carandang works at
Dr. Carandang speaks Tagalog.
Dr. Carandang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carandang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carandang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carandang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.