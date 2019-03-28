Dr. Estella Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Estella Robinson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Del Sol Medical Center, Las Palmas Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus.
Dr. Robinson's Office Locations
East El Paso Women's Healthcare Center7826 Bois D Arc Dr, El Paso, TX 79925 Directions (915) 590-1980
Hospital Affiliations
- Del Sol Medical Center
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is possibly the best Doctor I have been to. very thorough when evaluating, listens and addresses any concern you might have and takes the time needed with every one of her patients. She is worth every minute of the wait.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 2023 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376593285
Education & Certifications
- Brooklyn Hospital Center
- Lincoln Med and Mental Health Center
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- University of Texas at El Paso
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.