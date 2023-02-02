Dr. Estelle Archer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Archer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Estelle Archer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Estelle Archer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.
Ams1900 S Coulter St Ste B, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 350-7312
Amarillo Medical Specialists1215 S Coulter St Ste 400, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 358-8331
- 3 1301 S Coulter St Ste 107, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 350-7308
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
When I called to make an appointment with this office the front desk employee on the phone was very helpful and got me an appointment right away. When I went to Dr. Archer office for the first time today I was extremely happy with my visit. The office staff was very nice and patient knowing I was nervous and Dr. Archer was extremely patient, gentle and yet very thorough at her job. She took all the time needed to let me explain my problem and feelings then after the exam she explained the results and my choices on how to take care of the problem. I panic around any doctors yet she made me feel so at ease the minute she came through the door with her smile and friendly voice. She kept me comfortable and at ease the whole time. She even talked to my husband afterwards with great patience because he had questions as well concerning my health. I am so glad I choose her to be my doctor and will not be afraid at all when I go to her office again in the future. I recommend her highly.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1134179492
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
