Dr. Estelle Torbey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
John Merlino, MD780 Route 37 W Ste 120, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 736-5694
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr Torbey is a very smart doctor
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Arabic, French and Italian
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center Tisch Hospital|Staten Is University Hospital
- Staten Island University Hosp
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- LEBANESE UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiac Electrophysiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
