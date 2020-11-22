Overview of Dr. Ester Chatman Pollard, MD

Dr. Ester Chatman Pollard, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice and Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville.



Dr. Chatman Pollard works at Coastal Bend Oncology/Hematolgy in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.