Dr. Ester Chatman Pollard, MD

Medical Oncology
2.6 (23)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ester Chatman Pollard, MD

Dr. Ester Chatman Pollard, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice and Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville.

Dr. Chatman Pollard works at Coastal Bend Oncology/Hematolgy in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Neutropenia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chatman Pollard's Office Locations

  1
    Ester B. Pollard M.d.
    712 Booty St, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 882-4101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice
  • Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neutropenia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Bleeding Disorders
Neutropenia
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Bleeding Disorders

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Nov 22, 2020
    She is amazing and makes time for her patients. She shows you great compassion and care thoughout your illness and shares treatment options to tackle your illness. The staff is well informed and ready to help.
    M. Becerra — Nov 22, 2020
    About Dr. Ester Chatman Pollard, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225002843
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ester Chatman Pollard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chatman Pollard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chatman Pollard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chatman Pollard works at Coastal Bend Oncology/Hematolgy in Corpus Christi, TX. View the full address on Dr. Chatman Pollard’s profile.

    Dr. Chatman Pollard has seen patients for Neutropenia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chatman Pollard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Chatman Pollard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chatman Pollard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chatman Pollard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chatman Pollard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

