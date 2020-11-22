Dr. Ester Chatman Pollard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chatman Pollard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ester Chatman Pollard, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ester Chatman Pollard, MD
Dr. Ester Chatman Pollard, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice and Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville.
Dr. Chatman Pollard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Chatman Pollard's Office Locations
-
1
Ester B. Pollard M.d.712 Booty St, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 Directions (361) 882-4101
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Alice
- Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chatman Pollard?
She is amazing and makes time for her patients. She shows you great compassion and care thoughout your illness and shares treatment options to tackle your illness. The staff is well informed and ready to help.
About Dr. Ester Chatman Pollard, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1225002843
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chatman Pollard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chatman Pollard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chatman Pollard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chatman Pollard works at
Dr. Chatman Pollard has seen patients for Neutropenia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chatman Pollard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Chatman Pollard. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chatman Pollard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chatman Pollard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chatman Pollard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.