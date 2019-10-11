Dr. Esther Barnes, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Esther Barnes, DPM
Overview of Dr. Esther Barnes, DPM
Dr. Esther Barnes, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Logan Health Medical Center.
Dr. Barnes works at
Dr. Barnes' Office Locations
-
1
Step Ahead Foot & Ankle Clinic PC40 Four Mile Dr Ste 8, Kalispell, MT 59901 Directions (406) 755-2818Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Logan Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barnes?
I am on my feet 10 hours a day for work and on my days off my favorite activity is hiking. I came to Dr. Barnes with a complaint of excruciating foot pain that was intermittent. She listened carefully then wasted no time developing a plan for me and having her Aussie assistant customize an insert. I found them both very compassionate and competent. It is now two months later and I have not experienced that terrible foot pain once and getting used to the inserts was not a problem. Dr. Barnes has wonderful positive energy and before I left actually thanked me for my service as an RN. A first for me!
About Dr. Esther Barnes, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013186212
Education & Certifications
- Presbyterian-St Luke's Medical Center
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnes works at
Dr. Barnes has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barnes speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.