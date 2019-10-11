See All Podiatric Surgeons in Kalispell, MT
Dr. Esther Barnes, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4.1 (16)
Map Pin Small Kalispell, MT
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Esther Barnes, DPM

Dr. Esther Barnes, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Logan Health Medical Center.

Dr. Barnes works at Step Ahead Foot & Ankle Clinic PC in Kalispell, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barnes' Office Locations

    Step Ahead Foot & Ankle Clinic PC
    40 Four Mile Dr Ste 8, Kalispell, MT 59901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 755-2818
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Logan Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Surgery Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 11, 2019
    I am on my feet 10 hours a day for work and on my days off my favorite activity is hiking. I came to Dr. Barnes with a complaint of excruciating foot pain that was intermittent. She listened carefully then wasted no time developing a plan for me and having her Aussie assistant customize an insert. I found them both very compassionate and competent. It is now two months later and I have not experienced that terrible foot pain once and getting used to the inserts was not a problem. Dr. Barnes has wonderful positive energy and before I left actually thanked me for my service as an RN. A first for me!
    Sue — Oct 11, 2019
    About Dr. Esther Barnes, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1013186212
    Education & Certifications

    • Presbyterian-St Luke's Medical Center
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Esther Barnes, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barnes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Barnes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barnes works at Step Ahead Foot & Ankle Clinic PC in Kalispell, MT. View the full address on Dr. Barnes’s profile.

    Dr. Barnes has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barnes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

