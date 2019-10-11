Overview of Dr. Esther Barnes, DPM

Dr. Esther Barnes, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Kalispell, MT. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Logan Health Medical Center.



Dr. Barnes works at Step Ahead Foot & Ankle Clinic PC in Kalispell, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.