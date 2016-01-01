Overview of Dr. Esther Butler, MD

Dr. Esther Butler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center.



Dr. Butler works at Nyc Health Hospitals Bellevue in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

