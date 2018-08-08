See All Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Doctors in Forest Hills, NY
Dr. Esther Chaim, DO

Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
3.2 (16)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Esther Chaim, DO

Dr. Esther Chaim, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.

Dr. Chaim works at Esther Chaim Medical PC in Forest Hills, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Chaim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Esther Chaim Medical PC
    10910 Queens Blvd Ste B, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 459-1111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Neck Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Chronic Neck Pain
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Locals (any local)
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Aug 08, 2018
    Excellent Doctor!
    Rina in Rego Park , NY — Aug 08, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Esther Chaim, DO
    About Dr. Esther Chaim, DO

    Specialties
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063450062
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St.John's Episcopal
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice/OMT
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Esther Chaim, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chaim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chaim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chaim works at Esther Chaim Medical PC in Forest Hills, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chaim’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

