Overview of Dr. Esther Chaim, DO

Dr. Esther Chaim, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Chaim works at Esther Chaim Medical PC in Forest Hills, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.