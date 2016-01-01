Overview of Dr. Esther Chung, MD

Dr. Esther Chung, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Chung works at Pediatric Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.