Overview of Dr. Esther Corrigan, MD

Dr. Esther Corrigan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.



Dr. Corrigan works at Santa Clara Clinic in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.