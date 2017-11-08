Dr. Fermin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esther Fermin, MD
Overview of Dr. Esther Fermin, MD
Dr. Esther Fermin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Victor Valley Global Medical Center.
Dr. Fermin's Office Locations
Esther A Fermin MD Inc.15203 Eleventh St Ste A, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 245-6455
Hospital Affiliations
- Victor Valley Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In my experience I appreciated her suggesting Green Valley HomeHealth Services Inc. as this company really exceeded my expectations. They truly provide the best quality of care! Now they have Green Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, Inc. Their Mission is Honoring Life, Offering Physical Comfort, Emotional Well-being and Spiritual Comfort. Thank you to Green Valley and the entire staff.
About Dr. Esther Fermin, MD
- Hematology
- 57 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1013018514
Education & Certifications
- University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fermin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fermin speaks Tagalog.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fermin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fermin.
