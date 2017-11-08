See All Hematologists in Victorville, CA
Dr. Esther Fermin, MD

Hematology
2.8 (9)
57 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Esther Fermin, MD

Dr. Esther Fermin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Victor Valley Global Medical Center.

Dr. Fermin works at ESTHER A FERMIN INC in Victorville, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fermin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Esther A Fermin MD Inc.
    15203 Eleventh St Ste A, Victorville, CA 92395 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 245-6455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Victor Valley Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Esther Fermin, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Years of Experience
    • 57 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1013018514
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fermin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fermin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fermin works at ESTHER A FERMIN INC in Victorville, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fermin’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Fermin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fermin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fermin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fermin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

