Dr. Esther Fields, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Esther Fields, DO is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Georgetown Hospital and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.
Locations
Central Texas Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates1900 Scenic Dr Ste 2220, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (512) 503-5228
Georgetown Pulmonary Associates505 Saint Davids Loop Ste 311A, Leander, TX 78641 Directions (512) 881-1216
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Georgetown Hospital
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Fields is awesome. There isn't anyone better
About Dr. Esther Fields, DO
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1366616203
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's Hospital
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fields has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fields accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fields has seen patients for Pneumonia, Asthma and Respiratory Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fields on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Fields. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fields.
