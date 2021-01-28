Overview

Dr. Esther Fields, DO is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Georgetown, TX. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center, St. David's Georgetown Hospital and St. David's Round Rock Medical Center.



Dr. Fields works at Central Texas Pulmonary and Critical Care Associates in Georgetown, TX with other offices in Leander, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Asthma and Respiratory Failure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.