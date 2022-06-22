Dr. Han has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esther Han, DO
Overview of Dr. Esther Han, DO
Dr. Esther Han, DO is an Urology Specialist in Ocoee, FL.
Dr. Han works at
Dr. Han's Office Locations
Urology Central of Florida LLC10000 W Colonial Dr Ste 285, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 298-6950
Physician Associates LLC2101 Park Center Dr Ste 130, Orlando, FL 32835 Directions (407) 298-6950
- 3 1111 W Fairbanks Ave Ste 100, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 298-6950
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My visit with her is very pleasant n she listen to her patient l like her very much n I trust her
About Dr. Esther Han, DO
- Urology
- English
- 1215292743
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Han accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Han has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Han works at
Dr. Han has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Han on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Han. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Han.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Han, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Han appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.