Overview of Dr. Esther Hirschhorn, MD

Dr. Esther Hirschhorn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University - Montefiore Medical Center and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Hirschhorn works at Women For Women Obstetrics & Gynecology in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.