Dr. Esther Ho-Kung, MD

Dermatology
3.7 (7)
Call for new patient details
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Esther Ho-Kung, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS.

Dr. Ho-Kung works at KUNG, ESTHER MD - HO-KUNG ESTHER MD in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Melanoma and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kung, Esther MD - Ho-kung Esther MD
    210 E 47th St Apt 1B, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 688-8247

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Warts
Melanoma
Impetigo
Warts
Melanoma
Impetigo

Treatment frequency



Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Sep 19, 2021
Dr Ho Kung was very pleasant and user friendly. She removed a lesion quickly and painlessly and called a week later with the lab results. No nonsense but friendly.
Janice Handler — Sep 19, 2021
About Dr. Esther Ho-Kung, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 47 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1548332877
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ho-Kung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ho-Kung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ho-Kung works at KUNG, ESTHER MD - HO-KUNG ESTHER MD in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Ho-Kung’s profile.

Dr. Ho-Kung has seen patients for Warts, Melanoma and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ho-Kung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho-Kung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho-Kung.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho-Kung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho-Kung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

