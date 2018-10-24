Dr. Kawano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esther Kawano, MD
Overview of Dr. Esther Kawano, MD
Dr. Esther Kawano, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA.
Dr. Kawano works at
Dr. Kawano's Office Locations
Michael Chang LLC1221 Kapiolani Blvd Ste 830, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 593-9222
Katelyn Jones LLC615 Piikoi St Ste 1603, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 593-9222
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Best Psychiatrist in Hawaii!!! Plain and Simple.
About Dr. Esther Kawano, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kawano accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kawano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kawano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kawano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kawano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kawano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.