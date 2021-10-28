Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esther Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Esther Kim, MD
Dr. Esther Kim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
-
1
Loma Linda Neurosurgery Clinic25455 Barton Rd Ste 108A, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-6388Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Loma Linda University Children's Hospital11234 Anderson St, Loma Linda, CA 92354 Directions (909) 558-9131
-
3
Loma Linda University East Campus Hospital25333 Barton Rd, Loma Linda, CA 92350 Directions (909) 558-6662
-
4
Samaritan Neurosurgery3615 NW Samaritan Dr Ste 210, Corvallis, OR 97330 Directions (541) 768-4501
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
She's a wonderful Doctor. She's done 3 surgeries on me. I will miss her when she leaves Loma Linda. She would always answer all my questions, and reassure me and calm me down when needed. I don't want anyone else operating on me. She's a very personal Doctor, and that's a wonderful quality.
About Dr. Esther Kim, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1891938817
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
