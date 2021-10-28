Overview of Dr. Esther Kim, MD

Dr. Esther Kim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Loma Linda, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center and Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at Loma Linda Neurosurgery Clinic in Loma Linda, CA with other offices in Corvallis, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.