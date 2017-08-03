Dr. Kwon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esther Kwon, DPM
Overview of Dr. Esther Kwon, DPM
Dr. Esther Kwon, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Martinez, CA.

Dr. Kwon's Office Locations
Limited To Official County Duties Only2500 Alhambra Ave, Martinez, CA 94553 Directions (925) 370-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Contra Costa Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kwon?
She is amazing and goes above and beyond for her patients
About Dr. Esther Kwon, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1285070565
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kwon has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.