Dr. Esther Liu, MD

Pediatrics
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Esther Liu, MD

Dr. Esther Liu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center.

Dr. Liu works at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-Pediatrics in Glen Burnie, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Liu's Office Locations

  1. 1
    UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-Pediatrics
    300 Hospital Dr Ste 226, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-8540

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Immunization Administration
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Immunization Administration
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anemia
Arthritis
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Breast Pain
Bronchiolitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Chlamydia Infections
Constipation
Cough
Dermatitis
Ear Ache
Enteritis
Febrile Convulsion
Fever
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hernia
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Rash
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    About Dr. Esther Liu, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English
    • 1538176946
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Strong Memorial Hospital
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    • Pediatrics
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Esther Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Liu works at UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group-Pediatrics in Glen Burnie, MD. View the full address on Dr. Liu’s profile.

    Dr. Liu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

