Dr. Esther Oh-Beck, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Esther Oh-Beck, MD

Dr. Esther Oh-Beck, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Aurora, CO. They graduated from Loma Linda University Medical Center and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, The Medical Center of Aurora and Parker Adventist Hospital.

Dr. Oh-Beck works at Rocky Mountain Health Centers Pediatrics in Aurora, CO with other offices in Parker, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Oh-Beck's Office Locations

  1
    Rocky Mountain Health Centers Pediatrics
    15101 E Iliff Ave Ste 140, Aurora, CO 80014 (303) 963-0343
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2
    Parker Pediatrics & Adolescents
    10371 Parkglenn Way Ste 100, Parker, CO 80138 (303) 963-0344

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Sky Ridge Medical Center
  Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  The Medical Center of Aurora
  Parker Adventist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Immunization Administration
Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Immunization Administration

Acute Pharyngitis
Pharyngitis
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Asthma in Children
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bird Flu
Black Eye
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Cellulitis
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enteritis
Fever
Food Poisoning
Foot Sprain
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hives
Hyperlipidemia
Impetigo
Infant Care
Infections
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Neonatal Care
Newborn Jaundice
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Physical Examination
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Rash
Ringworm
Rosacea
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sports Physical Examination
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaccination
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Warts
Well Baby Care
Well Child Examination
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 13, 2017
    Dr. Beck has been our pediatrician for about 2 years now, and she is just wonderful! I'm searching for a primary care doctor for me, and I just hope to find someone for me who is as empathetic, kind, and knowledgeable as she is. She cares for our two little ones and I feel very comfortable listening to her advice or coming to her with any health questions that we have. When we first moved to Aurora, we went to a different doctor and became very dissatisfied with the wait times and with feeling a
    Aurora, CO — Jul 13, 2017
    About Dr. Esther Oh-Beck, MD

    Pediatrics
    English, Spanish
    1407180938
    Education & Certifications

    Phoenix Childrens Hospital/Maricopa Medical Center
    Loma Linda University Medical Center
    Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

