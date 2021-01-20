Dr. Esther Rhei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Esther Rhei, MD
Overview of Dr. Esther Rhei, MD
Dr. Esther Rhei, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.
Dr. Rhei works at
Dr. Rhei's Office Locations
Brigham and Women's Hospital75 Francis St, Boston, MA 02115 Directions (617) 732-8111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
- Brigham And Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
She did my surgery years ago and if I have anymore breast problems I would go back to her in a minute!!!
About Dr. Esther Rhei, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Dr. Rhei has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Rhei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rhei works at
Dr. Rhei has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhei. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.